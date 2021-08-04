NIA carries out search at B M Pasha's house in Mangaluru over alleged ISIS link

NIA carries out search at B M Pasha's home in Mangaluru

Harsha
Harsha, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 04 2021, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 12:15 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team from Bengaluru carried out a search and seize operation at a house in Masthikatte in Ullal police station limits on Wednesday.

The house is owned by B M Pasha, son of freedom fighter, former three-time MLA and poet B M Idinabba.

Pasha is into real estate and his children are staying in foreign countries. A few years ago, a grandchild of Idinabba (who had six children including two sons) had gone missing and he had reportedly joined ISIS, sources said, adding that the team is looking for evidences pointing at the family's support to ISIS. 

Nearly 25 people arrived in five vehicles at the house in wee hours of Wednesday.

Police remained tight-lipped about NIA's on going search and raid operation at Pasha's house. A dozen policemen were posted at the house of Basha to prevent any untoward incident.

 

 

