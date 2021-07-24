NIA launches probe into arrested Sri Lankan nationals in Mangaluru

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the 38 Sri Lankan nationals arrested by the city police for illegally migrating to India without a passport recently. The city police will extend all support to the NIA team, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

All the arrested 38 persons are in judicial custody and the NIA has already begun its investigation. The city police will provide support to the NIA officers who have arrived in the city as a part of the investigation.

To a query on an alleged audio clip in the name of BJP State Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, the City Police Commissioner said that MLAs and District BJP President had submitted an appeal alleging that Kateel voice was mimicked by miscreants. The delegation had stated that they will bring the issue to the notice of the CM for an inquiry. None had filed a complaint demanding a probe into it, he said.

