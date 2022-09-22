NIA raids offices of PFI, SDPI in Mangaluru

NIA teams raided the offices of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Nellikai Road in Mangaluru, Bajpe, Kavoor and Kulai in the early hours of Thursday as part of the nationwide search by the agency against people supporting terror groups. Police sources said the raids began at around 3:30 am.

PFI supporters staged a protest accusing NIA of vandalising their office. Two persons have been taken into custody during the raids. As a precautionary step, Police sealed off Nellikai Road and deployed security at buildings raided by NIA. CRPF personnel have also been posted at Nellikai Road to beef up security.

The NIA is also investigating the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district on July 26.

(With inputs from PTI)