NIA raids offices of PFI, SDPI in Mangaluru

Police as a precautionary step sealed off Nellikai Road and deployed police at buildings raided by NIA

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 22 2022, 09:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 09:46 ist
Karnataka Police detained PFI and SDPI workers protesting against NIA raid in Mangaluru. Credit: Twitter/ @ANI

NIA teams raided the offices of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Nellikai Road in Mangaluru, Bajpe, Kavoor and Kulai in the early hours of Thursday as part of the nationwide search by the agency against people supporting terror groups. Police sources said the raids began at around 3:30 am.

PFI supporters staged a protest accusing NIA of vandalising their office. Two persons have been taken into custody during the raids. As a precautionary step, Police sealed off Nellikai Road and deployed security at buildings raided by NIA. CRPF personnel have also been posted at Nellikai Road to beef up security.

Also Read | Crackdown on PFI: NIA, ED raid offices across states, 100 cadres held

The NIA is also investigating the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district on July 26.

(With inputs from PTI)

NIA
National Investigation Agency
PFI
SDPI
Mangalore
India News

