9 held for beating Muslim boy for talking to Hindu girl

Nine arrested for assaulting Muslim student for talking to female Hindu classmate in Dakshina Kannada

The incident occurred on August 30 in Sullia

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 31 2022, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 19:43 ist
The Sullia police registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code that dealt with rioting, intentionally hurting another with weapons, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation. Credit: iStock Photo

The Sullia police arrested nine persons in connection with the case of assault of a First Grade College student in the district. The student, a Muslim, was reportedly beaten up by Hindu students for talking closely to a Hindu girl—another student at the same college.

According to Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, the arrested were identified as Tanuj, Mokshith, Deekshith, Akshay, Prajwal, Charan, Dhanush, Nishchay and Pawan.

The arrests were made based on a complaint filed by the victim, 19-year-old Mohammed Saneef, who had named the accused—students from his college, as well as a private one—saying they assaulted him and threatened his life.

The incident occurred on August 30 in Sullia.

The Sullia police registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code that dealt with rioting, intentionally hurting another with weapons, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation.

Saneef, a resident of Jalsur in Sullia, was pursuing BCom at First Grade College at Kodialbail, Kasaba village in Sullia taluk. According to him, his assaulters did not like him talking to the girl, who also was his friend. He said that he was called to the college grounds by the accused, only to warn him against talking to his friend, and threatening and physically abusing him.

