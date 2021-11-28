Nine arrested for ragging

The Mangaluru South police have arrested nine people, including students of two private allied health sciences colleges, on the charges of ragging first-year students of an allied health science college.

The students, in their complaint, alleged that the accused had illegally confined the students in an apartment at Attavar and they were later forced to sing a song and forced to shave their beard and later assaulted with hands and helmet.

The nine arrested are also accused of demanding money. Of the nine arrested, seven were under the influence of ganja, said the police.

The arrested are Hassain P S, Alan Shaiju, Jasil Muhammed, Shihash C K P, Vishnu P R, Abhi Alex, Nandu Srikumar, Gopi Krishna and Praveesh K P. One of the arrested has tested positive for Covid-19, added the police.