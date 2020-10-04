Nine fatalities, 258 new Covid-19 cases in DK

Dakshina Kannada district confirmed 258 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the district’s total tally to 24,019.

According to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, nine more fatalities had been recorded in the district. With this, total deaths have increased to 566.

The district has 5,744 active cases undergoing treatment at hospitals, Covid care centres and in home isolation. As many as 344 people had recovered and were discharged from hospital on Saturday. The total discharges in the district are 17,709.

The deputy commissioner said that wearing a mask is mandatory in public places. The ULBs, Gram Panchayats and police had been asked to slap fine on those who violate the government guidelines.

A total of 4,361 mask violation cases had been registered in the district and a sum of Rs 5,30,885 had been collected from the violators.