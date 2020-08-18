Nine fatalities, 279 new Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada

Nine people died after contracting coronavirus and 279 people tested positive to Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday.

With the nine deaths, Dakshina Kannada district’s total death toll now stands at 286. So far, 9,301 people in the district have tested positive for Covid-19.

Among those who tested positive to Covid-19, 91 were women. As many as 114 patients also had symptoms of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and 18 patients had Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI).

Sixty-five people had contracted the virus from primary contacts and the contacts tracing of 82 Covid patients is underway.

Mangaluru taluk topped the list with as many as 163 people testing positive to Covid-19 (Bantwal-49, Puttur-25, Sullia-10, Beltangady-15, other districts-17). As many as 173 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday.

The total number of patients discharged from the hospital is over 6,827. Eight among nine Covid-19 patients were also suffering from other co-morbidities. Five who died from Covid-19 were from other districts, a press release from Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V stated.