Nine political parties slug it out in MCC polls

Though nine political parties have fielded their candidates in the elections to Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council, the fight appears to be between the Congress and BJP in as many as 21 out of the 60 wards.

Congress and BJP have fielded candidates in all the 60 wards. While JD(S)—12 wards, CPI—1 ward, CPM—7, SDPI—6, JD(U)—2, Welfare Party of India—3 and Karnataka Rashtra Samithi—2 and Independents—27. JD(S) had contested from 48 wards in 2013 election and had won two seats—Kudroli and Bunder wards.

Though SDPI had announced on fielding candidates in 15 wards, it finally fielded candidates in six wards. During the previous council, SDPI had opened its account by winning from Katipalla North for the first time. This year, they were planning to win more seats and make their presence felt in the council.

CPM is contesting from seven wards. In 2013 election, the party had fielded its candidate from 10 wards and had won from Panjimogaru ward. By fielding able candidates, the CPM is planning to increase its previous tally. CPI which had contested from two wards in previous council election had fielded only one candidate from ward 1.

The recently formed Karnataka Rashtra Samithi is contesting for the first time. Welfare Party of India has fielded three candidates while Karnataka Rashtra Samithi has fielded 2 candidates this time.

JD(S), SDPI, CPM, JD(U) and Welfare Party of India have a target to play a decisive role in the council formation. In 2013 elections, 18 independent candidates had contested the election and Revathi Puthran from Surathkal West had won.

She had served as the BJP candidate from the same ward in 2007. Out of 180 candidates contesting the election for MCC Council, Lancelot Pinto from Bejai, Harinath from Marakada who were councillors for six terms are facing the election for the record seventh time.

Former mayor M Shashidhar Hegde from Derebail South (ward 24) and Jacintha Vijaya Alfred from Falnir (ward 39), four-time councillors from Congress are contesting for the fifth time.

Innovative method

A unique campaign was launched by BJP candidates representing 38 wards of Mangaluru South Assembly constituency. The candidates contesting have printed a visiting card with details of promising to work round the clock.

The bilingual card in Kannada and English has a photograph, contact number, ward number and name of the candidate and a declaration – “I assure you that my service to serve you will be available 24 hours x 365 days" with a tagline – Jana Seveye Janardhana Seve.