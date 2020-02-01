Nine resolutions passed in Sammelana

Nine resolutions were passed in the public convention held as part of Kannada Sahitya Sammelana at Cariappa Vedike in Shanivarasanthe.

In a meeting chaired by District Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Lokesh Sagar, it was decided to urge the government to develop three Jain Basadis at Mullooru and Male Malleshwara Kshetra at Malambi, to promote tourism.

A military museum should be set up at the birthplace of Field Marshal K M Cariappa in Shanivarasanthe and a bust of Cariappa should be erected in Shanivarasanthe, he added.

Shanivarasanthe Gram Panchayat should be upgraded as town panchayat. All the gram panchayat roads in Shanivarasanthe hobli should be upgraded and rural bus service should be started from Shanivarasanthe. A state-of-the-art KSRTC bus stand should be set up at Shanivarasanthe, said Lokesh Sagar.

Further, he said the government should improve the quality of education in Kannada medium schools and priority should be given for improving basic facilities in the schools.

Priority should also be given to set up small and cottage industries in rural areas to generate employment. Solar fence should be erected to check wild elephant menace. The government should announce a special package to Kodagu as it was ravaged by natural calamities for two consecutive years and thereby instil confidence in the people.