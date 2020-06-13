NIRF ranking: NITK placed 13th in engineering school

NIRF ranking: NITK placed 13th in engineering school

  Jun 13 2020
NITK, Surathkal is placed 13th in the engineering school ranking and 33rd in the overall rankings in National Institute Ranking Framework 2020 (NIRF).  

NITK has improved its position by eight places in engineering rankings (from 21st in 2019 to 13th in 2020) and by twenty places in the overall rankings (from 53rd to 33rd).

The ranking framework parameters are designed to capture many facets of an institution of higher learning such as the faculty-student ratio, quality of teaching, research and publications, percentage of students placed in industries, their salary, percentage of students going for higher studies, percentage of international students and so on.  

It also takes into account the financial resources available to the institute, including funds received from research and consultancy projects.

In the previous year, NITK has performed well on all of these parameters and has achieved a significant improvement in overall performance with a jump of 6.05 points compared to last year. Among the 31 NITs spread across the country, NITK is the only institution to have the distinction of having all of its engineering disciplines (UG programs) accredited for a maximum period of six years. 

To augment quality research, the institute has initiated NITK-Central Research Facility (CRF) with HEFA funding. 

