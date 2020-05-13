NITK Surathkal develops low cost, reusable face shields

NITK develops low cost, reusable face shields to fight Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 13 2020, 18:21 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 18:31 ist
NITK Director Prof K Uma Maheshwar Rao with the face shield.

National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, has developed a low-cost, reusable, transparent face shields from locally available materials.

Dr Arun M Isloor, professor and head at Department of Chemistry, NITK Surathkal, heading a team of volunteers of NITK for preparing such low-cost face shields said, “For making these type of transparent face shields, it costs a maximum of Rs 12.”

One of the important reasons for the rapid spread of the Covid-19 across the globe is due to the lack of availability of Personal Protecting Equipment (PPE) such as hand gloves, protective coverage, masks, face shield etc. Because of the non-availability of the face shields, police personnel and health workers are at high risk of being infected with the virus.

During the first phase, 300 such face shields were released by Prof K Uma Maheshwar Rao, Director of NITK, and were handed over to Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh. 

Elaborating on the materials used, Dr Isloor said, “I have used a Yoga mat, polyester transparent sheet, a synthetic adhesive and velcro tape for manufacturing the face shields. The face shields can be used for at least 90-100 days and can be reused by just washing it thoroughly using soap water or by using 3-4 drops of hand sanitizer.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
NITK
Surathkal
develops face shield
low cost
reusable
locally available materials
COVID-19
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19?

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19?

Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people

Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments

Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise

Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise

 