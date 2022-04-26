NITK research scholar’s innovative concept wins award, gets funding

Panchami H R, a research scholar under the supervision of Prof Arun M Isloor, Department of Chemistry, National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NITK), who had won the Dr Ambedkar Young Entrepreneurs League (AYEL) award for the innovative concept of wastewater treatment was felicitated by Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi recently.

Under a scheme titled ‘Ambedkar Social Innovation Incubation Mission (ASIIM)’, launched by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MOSJE), Venture Capital Fund for Scheduled Castes (VCF-SC), in coordination with the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI), 1,000 innovative ideas will be identified until 2024.

These innovative ideas, including Panchami’s concept of wastewater treatment, will receive funding upto Rs 30 lakh over a three-year period. The funds will be invested as equity in companies promoted by SC entrepreneurs.

Panchami was supported by Dr Nagendrappa H, Liaison officer of SC/ST cell in NITK and NITK STEP.

Presently, Panchami is pursuing her PhD research on the topic of ‘Protein separation using polymer membranes’ under the supervision of Prof Arun Isloor, who is also the professor in charge of NITK STEP.