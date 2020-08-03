NITK Surathkal adopts virtual flipped classroom model

NITK Surathkal started its new semester by adopting a virtual flipped classroom model.

The institute has prepared a systematic plan to effectively deliver the lectures using a virtual flipped classroom model. In this model, the students are provided with recorded video lectures from the course instructor and are expected to participate in live interactions with the other students and course instructor after watching the video lecture recordings.

NITK Surathkal has integrated educational tools such as Moodle, BigBlueButton and Microsoft Teams in its in-house software called Integrated Resource and Information Sharing (IRIS) to enable this model of teaching, said Prof Ananthanarayana V S, Deputy Director of NITK Surathkal.

Online training sessions were organized by the IRIS team to demonstrate the usage of these tools for content delivery and evaluation to all the faculty members recently. This activity was organized by Prof Ananthanarayana V S, Deputy Director of NITK Surathkal.

Dr Mohit P Tahiliani from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering delivered the sessions and a variety of features supported by these educational tools were demonstrated.

The institute plans to organise such training sessions frequently to ensure the smooth functioning of educational activities.