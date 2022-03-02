NITK to host Incident’22, Engineer’22

NITK to host Incident’22, Engineer’22

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 02 2022, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 23:48 ist

National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, will organise its annual cultural fest—Incident’22 and technical fest—Engineer’22 from March 3 to 6.

Spanning over three days, the festival encompasses a gamut of events, ranging from dance and dramatics, music, painting, fashion, quizzing, workshops, techies and tronix etc and of course, the much-awaited pro-shows featuring artists of international repute.

Incident provides an ideal platform for students to get together and display their talents while still having fun.

Engineer, the annual technical symposium of NITK Surathkal is a celebration of minds and tryst of ideas. It ranks second-best amongst South India’s technical fests. The motto of the fest is ‘think, create, engineer.’

Started in 2005, with the amalgamation of various technical fests held in NITK Surathkal, it has over 30 plus projects from more than seven branches.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NITK Surathkal
annual cultural fest
Incident’22
Engineer’22

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dalits have shorter lifespan, finds study

Dalits have shorter lifespan, finds study

Recovering species needs daily action

Recovering species needs daily action

How Kyiv metro is offering shelter from Russian shells

How Kyiv metro is offering shelter from Russian shells

World Hearing Day: Loud music can induce hearing loss

World Hearing Day: Loud music can induce hearing loss

Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art

Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art

Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon

Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon

In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU

In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU

Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?

Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?

Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded

Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded

 