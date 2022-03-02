NITK to host Incident’22, Engineer’22

National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, will organise its annual cultural fest—Incident’22 and technical fest—Engineer’22 from March 3 to 6.

Spanning over three days, the festival encompasses a gamut of events, ranging from dance and dramatics, music, painting, fashion, quizzing, workshops, techies and tronix etc and of course, the much-awaited pro-shows featuring artists of international repute.

Incident provides an ideal platform for students to get together and display their talents while still having fun.

Engineer, the annual technical symposium of NITK Surathkal is a celebration of minds and tryst of ideas. It ranks second-best amongst South India’s technical fests. The motto of the fest is ‘think, create, engineer.’

Started in 2005, with the amalgamation of various technical fests held in NITK Surathkal, it has over 30 plus projects from more than seven branches.