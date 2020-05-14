Nitte (DU) receives E-learning excellence certification

Nitte (DU) receives E-learning excellence certification

  May 14 2020
  • updated: May 14 2020, 22:12 ist

Nitte (Deemed to be University) has been awarded “E-LEAD: E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitization” by QS I-GAUGE. This is in recognition of the University’s technological capabilities in support of online learning. QS- The global rankings and ratings agency through its Indian arm, QS I-GAUGE has created a methodology based on global best practices to evaluate the readiness of Educational Institutions for adopting online teaching-learning. The methodology involved an audit process of validated data and quality check of facilities and services available for online learning.

Nitte University is one among the first twelve institutions in the country to receive this prestigious certification. The certificate was awarded in an online event held on Thursday.The University which had taken a proactive approach to developing e-Learning capacity was able to scale up its online reach during the recent lockdown period. Student learning is being successfully supported through delivery of e-Learning modules for self-study as well as live online classes.

 

