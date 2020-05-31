Nitte varsity inks pact with Japanese company

Nitte (Deemed to be University) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan-based i6TG, a leading Human Resources Company, on Sunday.

According to the MoU, i6TG would work with Nitte Institutions and provide training, internship and placement opportunities to thestudents of different Institutions of Nitte Group in leading Japanese companies. In addition, i6TG will also facilitate academic collaborations and establishment of Centres of Excellence with support from Japanese companies.

Nitte Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr M S Moodithaya and NMAMIT Principal Dr Niranjan Chiplunkar represented Nitte Group in discussions.

The I6TG was represented by Ryuji Sato-CEO, Masahiro Takemoto-Executive VP, Harutaka Murakami - Recruiting Solutions Director and Kuan Keng – Executive.

Prof Harikrishna Bhat, Director of International Collaborations – Asia Pacific, NDU and Yasuko Sato, Japanese Linguist, facilitated the meeting and the signing of the MoU from Tokyo.

For ensuring that the students recruited through i6TG merge well with the Japanese culture, a soft skill development programme, including Japanese language component, has already been launched at Nitte.

The i6TG will also train the students on Japanese way of life and culture, as per the MoU.