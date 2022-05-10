Nitte varsity to introduce 4-yr Honors in Hospitality Management

The Nitte (Deemed to be University) has announced the introduction of a new 4-year BSc (Honors) in Hospitality Management at the Nitte Institute of Hospitality Services in Kodakal, Mangaluru.

Nitte Education Trust, through its constituent institution, Sarosh Institute of Hotel Administration (SIHA), has been providing quality hotel management education, since 1992.

In recent years, prospects for students of traditional hotel management programs have expanded. There is a realisation the world over that the competencies of hospitality, services management, interpersonal skills and communication skills are relevant for careers beyond the traditional ‘hotel management’ sphere.

Keeping these developments in mind and in accordance with the new National Education Policy of 2020, the university will offer a new 4-year BSc (Honors) in Hospitality Management.

The BSc (Honors) in Hospitality Management has an industry-ready curriculum, with areas of specialisation in the final year.

Students will be provided with a combination of traditional classroom instruction and opportunities for hands-on experiential learning, to help develop critical thinking and strategies, receive feedback, work with teams and gain confidence through organising micro and mega-events in the college and university.

For more details, visit nihs.nitte.edu.in