NMAMIT bags fourth place in state in ARIIA ranking

NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte is on the list of achievers in ARIIA ranking 2020.

The institute has been listed under ‘Band B’ in ARIIA ranking and has secured fourth place in Karnataka under 'Private and Self-financed University' category.

The Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) is a path-breaking policy initiative started in the year 2019 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and implemented through AICTE and MHRD’s Innovation Cell.

The ARIIA ranking was started to systematically rank all major higher educational institutions and universities in India based on the indicators related to promotion and support of innovation and entrepreneurship development amongst students and faculty.

"At NMAMIT, the New Age Incubation Network (NAIN) facility which was set up with the support of GoK, started in the year 2014, has benefitted more than 60 student groups to come out with innovative projects. The interdisciplinary projects developed by the engineering students with faculty mentors in association with the Medical and Dental College under Nitte (Deemed to be University) have paved the way to filing of patents and product development. The Research and Innovation Center of the college houses facilities to carry out research-based innovations under the guidance of faculty researchers," said Principal Niranjan N Chiplunkar.