NMAMIT comes up with a Covid info website

The faculty and graduate students of NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte, have come out with a coronavirus App 'Covid-19', providing the latest information about various statistics on coronavirus.

This data gets pulled from authentic sources, which are also listed in this web app. Easy to use and simple navigation is the main feature of this application. The application/website provides information about state-wise, country-wise statistics of the number of cases, state-wise test centres in India, list of symptoms, helpline numbers etc. The web app may be accessed at coronavirus-covid.org