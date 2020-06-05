NMAMIT receives E-learning Excellence certificate from QS-I GAUGE

NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte was awarded “E-LEAD: E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitization” by QS I-GAUGE here recently.

“The award is in recognition of the institute’s technological advancements in conducting online learning activities during COVID-19 pandemic,” informs NMAM Institute of Technology

Principal Niranjan N Chiplunkar.

Online event

NMAM Institute of Technology was one among the 18 institutions in the country to have

received this prestigious certification awarded at an online event.

The former additional Secretary of the UGC Renu Batra, among others, were also present on the occasion.