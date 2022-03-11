NMPA issues work order for construction of Kulai fisheries harbour

The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) has issued the work order for much-awaited construction work of fisheries harbour in Kulai.

The work of construction of breakwater, marine structure with allied civil works, dredging and reclamation of fishing harbour at Kulai on EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) has been issued to the L1 bidder M/s SAPL GCC JV, Mangaluru at the contract price of Rs 147 crore excluding GST.

As per the order the bidding company will commence the construction work from March 23 and expected completion of the construction work will be 1240 days from the commencement date. Being a part of 'Gati Shakti' project of the Union government, the project will have a direct impact on the blue economy of Karnataka by way of facilitating Karavali fishermen to compete with advantage in the international market.

NMPA Chairman A V Ramana said that the port has fulfilled its first commitment for fishermen by way of placing work orders after following all the procedures. The fishing harbour at Kulai will contribute to increasing the fish and crustacean supplies to domestic and foreign markets. The project is estimated to employ 2720 fishermen and 1280 persons in shore-based establishments and allied industries. Fishermen are expected to earn income in the order of Rs 55 crore. The sale of fish and other products will bring in revenue of Rs 192 crore with an export bill of Rs 34 crore.

With the project expected to stabilise in the fourth year, the Kulai fisheries harbour is expected to handle 27,100 tonnes of fish valued at Rs 173 crore at boat side prices. The project will bestow socio-economic benefit to the society, he said.

The fisheries harbour was a long-pending demand of the fishermen of the region. In fact, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi while inaugurating the New Mangalore Port had promised of a jetty for fishermen way back in 1975. However, it was not fulfilled all these years.

In fact, a proposal for the jetty was prepared in 2013. Though steps were taken for laying the foundation for the same, it did not materialise. Later, Union Minister Nithin Gadkari on March 5, 2019, had laid the foundation for the project at a cost of Rs 196.5 crore. There was a legal hurdle, which has been cleared now, said sources.

The NMPA Chairman said that the project will decongest the over crowded old fishing harbour in Mangaluru and will offer a safer place for anchoring fishing boats especially during monsoon and rough sea conditions. The boats approach New Mangalore Port during the rough sea conditions.

