NMPT distributes 6,000 grocery kits to the needy

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown imposed in the country since March 23, certain sections of society have been facing a financial crisis and shortage of groceries required for their daily needs.

New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) realising the problems faced by the common man due to lockdown and as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) distributed 6,000 grocery kits to the needy.

Daily wage labourers, migrant workers and the needy of Baikampady, Thannirbavi, Hosabettu, Kulai and surrounding areas were given the kits.

The grocery items and kits were also given to Nandaneshwara Temple Committee which has been distributing foods to the needy in the nearby areas.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel distributed the kits in the presence of MLA Dr Bharath Shetty, NMPT Chairman A V Ramana and others.

Each grocery kit consisted of 6 kg of boiled rice, 1 kg tur dal, 200 gram of lemon pickle.

In addition, a sum of Rs 4.3 crore will be contributed to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) Fund.

The employees of the Port have to contribute one day’s wages from their monthly salary for the month of April and the balance amount will be contributed from the Port’s General Fund / CSR Fund.

The NMPT has been instrumental in helping the society in times of distress and always emphasised on betterment of the society.