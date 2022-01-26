NMPT to start integrated container operations from Feb

New Mangalore Port Trust Chairman A V Ramana said that NMPT will be starting integrated container operations at Berth No 14 through JSW from February.

Speaking after unfurling the National Flag as part of Republic Day celebrations, he said U S Mallya Gate is getting modernized which will reduce the truck waiting period at the gate. The port has planned to handle edible oil through Berth No 5 leased to Adani (UPCL) following due procedures.

Also 85,000 sq mt of land at Thannirbhavi will be leased out for a gas plant project costing around Rs 3,000 crore, which will give additional cargo inflow of 3 MMT of gas to the port. This will create around 200 direct and 600 indirect employments. Also, land has been allotted to Priya Gold at a project cost of around Rs 600 crore which will generate direct and indirect employment, he added.

To increase cargo inflow to the port, land has also been allotted for Bitumen handling companies. Coming to long term goals, the port has initiated the process for construction of deep draft berth No 17. A skill development centre will be started from April 2023. The port has allotted work of preparing a feasibility report to IPRCL for construction of a flyover between KIOCL junctions to Bykampady, he said.

The chairman said that all major ports in the country have handled 529.34 MMT of cargo in the current fiscal till December 2021, surpassing the previous year’s cargo of 478 MMT till December 2020.

NMPT in the previous year has handled 25.70 MMT till December 2020 and this year till December 2021, it has handled 27.46 MMT with a growth rate of about 8%. Operating income has increased from Rs 434 crore to Rs 460 crore and net surplus has increased from Rs 145 crore to Rs 201 crore in spite of the pandemic in the last 2 years, he added.