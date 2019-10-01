NMPT's 'Swacchta Pakhwada' to end today

The New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) had launched ‘Swacchta Pakhwada’ to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

NMPT Chairman A V Ramana told mediapersons that a slew of programmes ranging from ‘Swacchta Abhiyan’ on port premises, market areas (APMC Baikampady), Thannirbavi beach, Menakaliya village, to activities creating awareness among schoolchildren, street hawkers, port employees and villagers were undertaken.

Street plays were organised within as well as outside the port premises to spread the message on avoiding the use of single-use plastics. Elocution and painting competitions were also held for children of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 and NMPT School.

He said the port was in the process of procuring jute bags for distribution among the colony dwellers to stop the use of single-use plastic bags in the colony and market area.

NMPT has remained in the forefront of cleanliness drive and has bagged the award for being the cleanest among the 12 major ports of the country for the second successive year.

A walkathon will be organised as part of the ‘Swacchta Pakhwada’, which will end on October 2. It will be followed by beach cleaning programme organised at Panambur Beach.