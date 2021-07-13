No buses to Kerala from Mangaluru for one week

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Kerala, the tri-monthly KDP meeting resolved not to commence bus service to Kerala for one week.
District-in-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said it would be difficult to monitor all the passengers if the bus services to Kerala are started.
“We may also face an increase in Covid-19 cases. We will study the situation for one week. If the positivity rate in Kasargod is decreased, then the decision on starting bus services will be taken."
