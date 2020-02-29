'No chance of question paper leak for main exam'

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said that there is no chance of any leak in question papers for the main exams.

"We will not allow any injustice to children who have worked hard. The students should not worry over it," he added.

Interacting with the students at Napoklu Kodava Samaja, he said the question papers for the preliminary exams were dispatched to the headmasters of the respective schools three days in advance.

“One person leaked the questions through WhatsApp. The teacher has been identified and strict action will be initiated against the said teacher who was responsible for question paper leak," he said.

The main exam question papers will be kept in the district treasury. The question papers will reach the examination centre before the commencement of the exam. The deputy commissioner will be in charge of it. Students need not panic over the question paper leak.

The training period for teachers will be cut short from the next academic year so that teachers can spend more time teaching students effectively, said the minister.

"Exams are like a festival. One needs to face it without any fear. The questions that are in the textbooks will only be asked in the SSLC exam. To give priority to quality, the pattern of question papers have been changed," he told the students.

He asked the students to write answers to questions that they are thorough with. The education department has brought out a view video on solving the doubts of the students. The videos are uploaded in youtube.

"Organising quiz and interaction programmes help in instilling confidence in students. The answer scripts of ten toppers in SSLC will be published on the website from the next year," he said.

Kannada mandatory

The government had received an appeal to allow the teaching of Kannada in schools at Tibetan camp from class six. The appeal has been rejected. It is mandatory to teach Kannada from class 1.

There is a need for a detailed discussion on dropping Tipu lesson from the textbook. Another committee will be constituted to take a call on the same, said the minister.

Kodava Samaja president Manu Muthappa said, "Napoklu area was getting good results in SSLC in the past. Over a period of time, the results have declined. Uroos at Emmemadu is held in the month of March. The students hailing from the minority community visit there, which is one of the reasons for the decline in the results."

Vikasana Institute's Ajjamada Ramesh Kuttappa also spoke.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, he said, "We have respect for freedom fighter H S Doreswamy. He is a veteran who has taken part in several movements. He should not have spoken lightly on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He should have been cautious while issuing statements."

It was not right on the part of MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal to insult while delivering a speech. It will send a wrong message to society. It is better to leave the controversy here itself.