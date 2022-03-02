‘No civilisation can survive by destroying environment’

No civilisation can survive by destroying the environment. Skyscrapers built in big cities are posing a grave threat to humanity, said environmentalist and film-maker Suresh Heblikar.

He was speaking as a chief guest at Art-xuberance ‘Envibe’, an intercollegiate national-level fest organised by the Humanities Department of Alva’s College, in Moodbidri.

He said destroying the environment in the name of development has been rampant in India where metropolitan cities are constructed unscientifically unlike the West. These cities release poisonous air and water causing innumerable diseases.

Expressing serious concern over environmental degradation, Heblikar said that despite mastering the skill of amassing wealth, humans are incapable of creating even a drop of water.

Of all the diversity, we know only 10% of it. Our food and water have been contaminated like never before, he lamented.

Dr M Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, said that the environment has deteriorated for various reasons. The life and culture of tribal people who live cordially with nature are also at stake.

Alva’s has always given a platform to showcase the culture of at least 50 tribes on every occasion, he added.

There is a huge task as to streamline their musical instruments such as flute, drums and songs, he said, adding that converting population into human resources would be a game-changer in the way of environmental protection.

Dr Kurian, Principal of Alva’s College, said that it is a tragedy that people who live in nature are known as uncivilised and the ones who destroy the ecosystem are known as civilised.

Felicitation

Dr Savitha Gundmi from the Koraga community who was awarded a PhD by Mangalore University and Jeeth Milan Roche who has planted thousands of saplings across Dakshina Kannada were felicitated on the occasion.

A poster of a documentary produced on the Paniya tribe of Wayanad in Kerala was also released on the occasion.

Several paintings under the theme ‘Varna Vibe’ by visual arts students were the main attraction of the event.