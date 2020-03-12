No Covid-19 case in Kodagu: DC

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy confirmed that no case of Covid-19 had been found in Kodagu district.

Chairing a meeting of Health department officials at the DC’s office in Madikeri on Thursday, Annies asked the people not to panic.

‘’The district administration and the health department has taken necessary precautions. Awareness is being created among people in this regard”.

She stated that two natives of Kodagu, who had returned from Iran and Iraq, have shown no symptoms of coronavirus. Swab sample collected from the person, who has returned from Dubai, has been sent for investigation and lab report is awaited. The person is currently quarantined,’’ the deputy commissioner

said.

Annies requested the people who have returned from foreign countries to voluntarily provide their information to the Health department.

A rapid action team, comprising health officials and medical staff, has been formed in the district and taluk levels, she added.

“Special care has been taken to keep tabs on Karike, Kutta, Makutta and surrounding villages, sharing borders with Kerala. Precautionary measures are being taken in the tourists spots as well. Tourists in various places of Kodagu, are being subjected to

thermal scanning.’’

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K Mohan said that isolation wards had been set up in the district and taluk hospitals. Masks have been provided to doctors and medical staff in all hospitals. Teams, comprising medical staff, are deployed in the tourist destinations, he said.

Stating that Karike village in Kodagu has maximum connectivity with Kerala, Mohan said that awareness programmes were being conducted in the village.

RCH Officer Dr Gopinath was present during the meet.

‘No public meetings’

Annies said that permission had been denied for conducting public meetings in Kodagu district, until further orders, as a precautionary measure.

‘’Public should not pay heed to the rumours. People, who does not have any symptoms of Coronavirus, do not need to wear masks. Summer vacations for students between classes one and five, will start from March 17. Summer holidays for classes six to nine will begin from March 24, as per government orders,’’ she added.