No Covid test needed to avail ration, clarify officials

No Covid-19 test required to avail ration, clarify officials

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Jul 06 2021, 23:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 00:25 ist
Food inspectors pay a visit to the fair price shop in Gowdalli.

Taluk food inspectors Yashaswini, Manjunath and others visited the premises of the fair price shop in Gowdalli village.

The owners of the fair price shop had asked the people coming to the fair price shop to avail ration items, to get themselves tested for Covid-19. Or else, the ration items will not be supplied, it was told.

Condemning the move by the fair price shop, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members submitted a memorandum to the food department through social media.

The officials paid a visit to the fair price shop and clarified that the Covid-19 test is not necessary to avail ration from the fair price shop.

Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Bank manager Prakash, Diwakar of the fair price shop, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike taluk president Francis D’Souza and activists were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Gowdalli village
fair price shop
ration items
Covid-19 test
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers

Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers

Paris gets pizzas made with a twist

Paris gets pizzas made with a twist

Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair

Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair

RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath

RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath

Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals

Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals

 