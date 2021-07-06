No Covid-19 test required to avail ration, clarify officials

Taluk food inspectors Yashaswini, Manjunath and others visited the premises of the fair price shop in Gowdalli village.

The owners of the fair price shop had asked the people coming to the fair price shop to avail ration items, to get themselves tested for Covid-19. Or else, the ration items will not be supplied, it was told.

Condemning the move by the fair price shop, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members submitted a memorandum to the food department through social media.

The officials paid a visit to the fair price shop and clarified that the Covid-19 test is not necessary to avail ration from the fair price shop.

Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Bank manager Prakash, Diwakar of the fair price shop, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike taluk president Francis D’Souza and activists were present.