'No eligible voter must be left out of voting process'

Kodagu district Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy called upon all eligible voters to join hands with the district administration in revising the voters’ list during the Electors Verification Programme (EVP) being held between September 1 and 15.

Launching the drive at a programme held in the DC’s office hall in Madikeri on Sunday, the deputy commissioner said that the EVP will be held in every district, as per the directions issued by the Election Commission.

Every voter should ensure that his or her name is correct to every detail in the voters’ list. This will help to conduct the next elections in a smoother way, she said.

She further said that the Election Commission has given a time of 45 days, starting from September 1, to make new enrolments in the voters’ list.

Also, processes such as deletion of names, verification and correction will be done as a part of the campaign, she added.

Kodagu Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K Lakshmi Priya, Tahsildar Mahesh and Election Tahsildar Kusuma were present.

Participating in EVP

All persons attaining the age of 18 years as on January 1, 2020, are eligible to enrol themselves in the voters’ list by submitting an application in Form 6, along with necessary documents and photographs.

The names of the deceased persons and objections can be submitted in Form 7, along with suitable documents.

Form 8 can be submitted in case of corrections and the transfer of location of the voter from one Assembly constituency to another.

Non-residents Indians can submit an application under Form 6 to get themselves enrolled in the Indian Voters’ List.

The respective booth-level officers, Assistant Commissioner’s office, Tahsildar’s office, Atalji Janasnehi Kendra, Bapuji Seva Kendra or other similar service centres can be approached to ensure and verify the voters’ details.

Any one document among passport, driving licence, Aadhaar card, ration card, identity card owned by government and semi-government servants, bank passbook, farmers’ identity card and relevant document approved by the Election Commission of India can be submitted towards the above processes of new enrolments, corrections, deletions and verification.

For details, visit www.nvsp.in or call voters’ helpline 1950. In addition to these, booth-level officers will visit houses to verify the voters’ list.