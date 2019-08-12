No end in sight to woes of flood victims

As the flood recedes in Kodagu, the affected people in 79 villages have been visiting their places to restore their houses and collect the materials left out by the ravaging flood, if any.

On Monday, people were seen cleaning their houses by removing the slush accumulated due to flood at various villages across the district.

Many, who have lost their houses, collected the leftovers and made their way back to the relief centres. They noticed that their pets were not seen and feared that they might have been washed away in the flood.

In the Siddapur region, the devastation is more serious compared to the flood situation last year.

Mujid, a resident of Bettadakadu, said he was not able to shift the things out of his house as the flood level kept on rising and he had to flee to save his life, without any choice.

More than 100 houses in and around Karadigodu, Guhya, Koodugadde, Bettadakadu, Baradi and Kumbaragadige, have collapsed. Most of the houses are in a dilapidated condition.

Road connectivity has been lost in many areas in Guhya, Koodugadde and Karadigodu.

The people said they have lost their important documents, such as Aadhaar, ration cards and bank-related documents.

Hasan, who returned to his house at Betri to collect house-related documents, was disappointed as there was nothing left except the collapsed walls of his house.

Many youths at Kondangeri were aspiring to move to foreign countries for jobs and had their passports ready. Now, their documents are all washed away in the flood.

The flood victims have urged the government to provide money as they have lost everything and have no jobs either.

Revenue Inspector Nagesh Rao said the flood victims have been provided food and clothes. All necessary basic amenities are provided at the relief centres, he added.

BJP leader R Ashoka visited the relief centre in Siddapur. MLA K G Bopaiah and Taluk Panchayat member Janish accompanied him.