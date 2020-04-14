No fresh case of Covid-19 in the last 14 days in Kodagu

Kodagu is among the 25 districts which have not reported a single case of Covid-19 during the last 14 days, said Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Addressing reporters in Madikeri on Tuesday, the deputy commissioner said that even though the district is safe from Covid-19 as of now, we cannot afford to be negligent and the cooperation of people is necessary in this regard.

She also thanked the citizens of Kodagu, the department of police, the health department and volunteers for there cooperation.

Annies further said, "We have been successful in preventing Covid-19 in the second phase in the district. As many as 400 people have completed 14-day quarantine. We are ready to control the situation even if the number of people to be quarantined goes up. Six expert doctors from a medical college in Sullia have been deployed in Kodagu. The process of direct recruitment of nurses and paramedical staff is in progress. A proposal has been submitted to the government to set up a laboratory on a budget of Rs 2 crore. The lab will be ready at the government medical college by May end."

Stating that 138 people have been tested for Covid-19 so far, she mentioned that directions have been received to test more people. About 250 more people have been tested for Covid-19.

Medical shops have been directed not to sell medicines without a doctor's prescription. People above the age of 60 should remain in their homes. Those who go out to buy essentials must cover their face with a mask or cloth. There are enough PPE kits and N-95 masks, she said.

The deputy commissioner also said that 4,000 labourers who do not have ration cards have been provided with food kits. About 85% of the ration is distributed in the district.

District Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar said that there are 15 check posts in the district and a total of 4,500 people have been screened. As the neighbouring Mysuru district has been identified as a Corona Hotspot, highest precaution is maintained at Anechowkuru, Koppa and Maldare check posts which connect Kodagu with Mysuru.

DHO Dr Mohan and Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Dean Dr Cariappa were present in the press meet.