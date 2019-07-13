No land sanctioned for poor in Kalasa

Taluk Panchayat member Hithalamakki Rajendra expressed displeasure at the failure of the authorities in sanctioning land for poor cultivators who had applied under form number 53 (seeking ownership rights over the government land they were cultivating).

Speaking at the revenue and pension adalat organised by Assistant Commissioner Shivakumar at Nadakacheri, he said those who own land were sanctioned 4.38 acres of land. But the poor were not sanctioned even an acre of land, which is an injustice to the poor.

Speaking on irregularities, he said, “Forest Department officials have issued NOC for those sites which have trees on it under Form 94 C of Land Revenue Act. NOC was not issued to those sites that do not have any trees on it. Pahani is not issued to Kalasa Government High School in spite of it owning five acres of land. A portion of the land has already been encroached by a private individual.”

He also urged the assistant commissioner to order the clearing of the encroachment of the school.

Leader Lakshmana Achar said, “The land earmarked for the quarters of officials from the revenue department has been encroached upon. The department is silent on it. The CPI is ready to construct a fence around the said land.”

CPI leader Gopal Shetty alleged that the revenue department officials are negligent over regularising land under 94 C of Land Revenue Act.

The assistant commissioner said, “We have come here to know the problems faced in Kalasa. A review meeting will be held in Kalasa after a month. Measures will be taken against the encroachment of the school land within 15 days.”

Mudigere Tahsildar Ramesh said that he will visit Kalasa once a month to clear the applications under Form number 53 and 94 C.