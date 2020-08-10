No laptops for SC/ST students to attend online classes

The SC/ST students studying in PG courses in Mangalore University are unlikely to get laptops from the government.

SC/ST PG students studying in Mangalore University campus in Mangalagangothri, University College, Hampankatta, Field Marshal Cariappa College, Madikeri and Chikka Aluvara PG centre had received laptops during their third semester in the previous academic year. However, the third-semester students for the academic year 2019-20 (June to December) have not received the laptops so far.

Mangalore University while announcing the academic calendar had decided to conduct online classes for students from September 1.

“We are not only socially but financially underprivileged. We are in distress. We have been deprived of facilities to access online classes and prepare for examinations,” a student lamented.

Besides, students from Kodagu, especially Madikeri, Chikka Aluvara PG centres exposed to natural calamities were facing frequent disruption in power supply and poor internet connectivity.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said, “The government had given laptops for students in the previous year. This year, we have not received a full grant to procure the laptops. We made an effort to distribute laptops for SC/ST students by mobilising funds. The decision on laptops for students from PG centres will be taken shortly.”

NSUI urges govt

NSUI urged the government to initiate measures to distribute laptops to students studying in Mangalore University PG centres.

Owing to the Covid-19 scare, priority was given for technology-based learning and online classes. The government should release grants for the purchase of laptops, NSUI district general secretary Sawad Sullia said.

He said students from Kodagu are facing difficulties in preparing for exams. The vice chancellor should provide justice to them.