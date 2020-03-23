No medicine for Covid-19, research underway: Doctor

People have to give priority to personal hygiene and maintain social distancing, in order to check the spread of coronavirus, stressed Dr Shashikiran Umakanth, Head of Department of Medicine, Dr T M A Pai Hospital in Udupi.

The outbreak of Covid-19 in foreign countries has created fear. Full-fledged hospitals, isolation wards, personal protective equipment, masks and ventilators are need of the hour to wage a war against the disease in India, he explained during Prajavani Phone-in programme, held at PV-DH Editorial Office here, on Monday.

"In public interest, those returning from foreign countries should remain quarantined at home mandatorily and avoid contact with other people."

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to symbolically appreciate services rendered by medical professionals by clapping, many stepped out in large number by beating the drums and 'Jagate', he said.

To a query by Devidas Shanbhag from Maravante, Shashikiran said, "It will take two to 14 days to manifest and reflect the symptoms on the infected person. It is better to avoid contact with the infected person and maintain social distance while conversing with people."

On medicine, he said there was no medicine for Covid-19. Research is underway. Based on the symptoms, medicines are provided to the infected patients. The antibiotics will not serve any purpose to the patients infected with coronavirus. Of the 100 infected persons, around 80 persons get cured without much medicines. "Only 20 people require supportive treatment," he said.

When Rakshit from Vandse sought to know symptoms of Covid-19, he said symptoms may vary from cold, fever, difficulty in breathing, shortness of breath and having a cough. These symptoms lead to conditions like pneumonia and kidney failure. For the first time, Novel coronavirus has affected humans.

To a query on home remedies to counter Covid-19 by Ashok Acharya from Hiriyaka, Shashikiran said, ''There is nothing wrong in using home remedies for cold and cough. But one needs to remove the illusion that coronavirus can be overcome with home remedies. Based on messages on social media, one should not try any home remedies. People should be cautious."