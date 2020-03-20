No OPD at Kasturba Hospital from March 23

No OPD at Kasturba Hospital from March 23

DHNS
Manipal,
  Mar 20 2020
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 23:21 ist

As a precautionary measure to contain and prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid–19), the management of Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, has decided that the hospital will function only for medical emergencies and urgent services, with effect from March 23.

All the patients visiting the hospital will be screened at a temporary screening kiosk installed outside the hospital and then shifted to respective doctors in the emergency department if further treatment is needed.

Restriction for entry to the intensive care units (ICUs) and Post-Operative Intensive care units will continue. Emergency services will be functional as usual, said a release from the medical superintendent.

