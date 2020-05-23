No pay for outsourced labourers for 10 months

Outsourced labourers of BSNL alleged that they had not been paid wages for the past 10 months.

Speaking to reporters, Horaguthige Karmika Sangha General Secretary K A Basavaraju said, "Mysuru-based contractor had hired us to work as outsourced labourers for the last 10 to 12 years. After July 2019, we have not received the salary.”

When asked, the contractor used to threaten to remove us from the work, he said.

“We have worked tirelessly during natural calamity that hit the district. Even during lockdown, we were not supplied mask and sanitisers. We are in distress,” he said.

Ganesh, an outsourced labourer, said there were more than 175 outsourced labourers in the district.

"We are also denied of EPF and ESI benefits. We were made to work for wages as low as Rs 8,734 per month," he added.