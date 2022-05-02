No power shortage in state, says energy minister

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar said that the state does not face any shortage of power due to a lack of coal. The power supply is being managed in a disciplined manner.

The minister told reporters that a drive will be carried out across the state from May 5 to 15 to keep all transformers in good condition.

There was a mishap following a faulty transformer recently. As a result, officials will inspect all transformers to ensure that they are in working order and will submit a report to higher authorities, he said.

The damaged transformers and those above 15 years old will be replaced, he added.

He said that meetings are held regularly to ensure an uninterrupted power supply until May 30 and to meet the challenges.

Sunil Kumar said that the chief minister had directed the setting up of 1,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the state. The first will be inaugurated as a pilot project in Mysuru on May 7. As many as 300 will be set up in Bengaluru in May and the remaining by end of June.

The minister said in the case of the usage of loudspeakers in mosques, the government will follow the court’s decision.

He also accused Congress leader Priyank Kharge of being a publicity monger and an escapist.