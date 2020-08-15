No public celebration of Ganesha festival in Udupi

The district administration has taken measures to completely ban public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said the Centre had issued restrictions against Ganesh Chaturti celebrations. The state government had also issued guidelines banning celebrations fearing a massive outbreak of coronavirus.

He said authorities had made no arrangements for the immersion of idols and the homes that keep idols should make their own arrangements to immerse idols without inviting people. Temples can arrange for Puja of Lord Ganesha, but no public celebration will be permitted.

The deputy commissioner, while responding to the fear of the increasing number of Covid cases in the district, said that the number of tests had increased. Earlier, only 500 swab samples were tested and 100 among them would test positive. Now, 2,100 to 2,200 swab samples are tested and between 300 to 400 samples are testing positive.

The target before the administration is to test 2,100 swab samples per day. As early identification is the priority, the tracking of the infected is done with many tests. Earlier, the positivity rate was 25% and now it is 12%.

Next one month will be crucial and by the end of August, the aim is to reduce the positivity rate to 5%. In the previous month, 50% and more were symptomatic and currently, only 10% or less are symptomatic. There is no fear, as all ICU and oxygen beds are empty.

“If positive cases are reported, the establishments can be sanitised and primary and secondary contacts can be isolated,” he said and added that twenty mobile teams will be formed for surveillance.