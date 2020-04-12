No retail sale of fish catch 

In view of the commencing of fishing by traditional boats, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh convened a meeting with fishermen leaders on Sunday.

Traditional fishermen should adhere to the guidelines of the government. Social distancing norms should be followed while selling the fish catch, she said.

Sindhu said that coastal security police should keep a vigil. Fish caught by the traditional fishermen can not be sold in retail. The fish catch should be auctioned and sold at Baikampady, Guddakopla, Mukka, Sasihithlu, Sulthan Bathery, Hoige Bazar, Ullal Kodi, Kotepura, Mogaveerapattana, Ullal and Someshwara.