No 'Sarpa Samskara' in Kukke Subrahmanya temple till December 26

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Subrahmanya,
  • Dec 12 2020, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 14:13 ist
Kukke Subrahmanya. Credit: DH File Photo

On account of Champashashti and temple fair, 'Sarpa Samskara' rituals will not be organised at Kukke Subramanya Temple till December 26. 'Sarpa Samskara' is one of the most sought after 'sevas' at the Kukke Temple.

The 'Sarpa Samskara' rituals will be held from December 27 onwards. All other 'sevas' will be held as usual during the fair. However, 'Ashlesha Bali' and 'Naga Prathishte' will not be held on the day of Champashashti. 'Mahabhisheka' will not be held on Chowthi, Panchami and Shashti, temple sources added.

Karnataka
Kukke Subrahmanya

