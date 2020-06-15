'No shandy, regular markets in containment zones’

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that there was no permission to open shandy as well as regular markets in containment zones.

However, in non-containment zones vendors should maintain a distance of 20 ft between the stalls.

"Every customer should maintain a distance of 6 ft from each other. Both, the vendors and customers should compulsorily wear masks. People above the age of 65 years, people with sickness, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 are not allowed to visit the market. The temperature of people should be checked at the entrance of the market. There should be separate entry and exit points," the DC said.

She, further, stated that the vehicles were not allowed inside the market. The vendors should compulsorily provide sanitisers at their stalls. The place of business should be disinfected and clean drinking water should be provided at the shop. Water and soap should be placed in the necessary places. Eatables should not be consumed at the places of sale but can only be carried as parcels.

The names and contact number of doctors should be displayed in the market. Warning sign boards should be placed at the entrance of the market and other necessary places inside the market. The name, address and contact number of vendors in the shandy should be obtained by the authorities concerned.

Downloading the Aarogya Setu app on mobile phones is compulsory.

She said, "As per the recent guidelines issued by the government, 14 days of home or institutional quarantine is compulsory for those arriving from foreign countries and other states."

For details, contact local panchayat or district administration control room number 1077 or WhatsApp: 8550001077.