A team of officials visited the flood-affected Madhugundi village in Mudigere taluk.

Veterinary department assistant director Dr Manu said that there is no shortage of fodder for cattle at flood-affected areas of Malemane, Madhugundi, Durgadahalli, Balooru, Horatti, Hallikere and Chennahadlu. 

Visiting the landslide affected Madhugundi, he checked whether the cattle have contracted a disease.

“None of the cattle have been affected by diseases. There is no shortage of fodder.
Landslide victims have shifted their cattle to a safer location,” he said. 

Veterinary doctor Dr Yuvaraj said, “A team of doctors have visited the affected areas. The cattle have not been affected.” 

The villagers have been asked to contact a veterinary doctor if there is any shortage of fodder for cattle. 

