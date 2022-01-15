No solution in sight to Hijab row in Udupi govt college

A fortnight after the row over wearing of ‘Hijab’ (headscarf) in the classroom, the six girl students from the Muslim community continue to listen to the teaching sitting outside the classrooms at Government Women’s PU College.

Six girl students from the first and second PU courses who had insisted on wearing the headscarf in classrooms had been prevented from attending the classes since December 31, 2021.

College Development Committee Vice President Yashpal Suvarna told DH that there were more than 150 women studying in the college who were from minority communities.

“None of them have raised any demands. These girls who are members of Campus Front of India (CFI) are keen on creating controversy. The college has its own rules, regulations and disciplinary procedures. The uniform was introduced to offer an egalitarian approach to education, as there are many poor women studying in the college,” he said.

For the past 37 years, hundreds of students had passed out and no such issues concerning the headscarf were raised. The college is ready to redress any complaints regarding low-quality education and lack of basic infrastructural facilities, he added.

Yashpal Suvarna said the college is very safe for women and offers quality education on par with any other private institution.

If their demand is met today, they might raise another demand on conducting Namaz on the campus, he said.

“They can attend classes if they are willing to follow the rules of the

college. If they are not willing to follow the rules, they can find some other college to get an education,” he added.

Suvarna said if the students intend to practice their religion, we would also like to practice our religious beliefs.

PFI State General Secretary Nasir Pasha said an unnecessary controversy was created over students wearing headscarves.

The incident has taken away the religious freedom enshrined in our Constitution, he said.

“Just like how Hindu students wear a bindi and Christian nuns wear a headdress, Muslim students should be allowed to wear a scarf over their head,” he said.