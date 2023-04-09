No stalls on Bappanadu temple premises during annual fair

Bappanadu Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Mulki, breaking years-old convention, has barred vendors from setting up stalls on the Temple premises, during the ongoing annual Temple fair that began from April 5.

A year ago, controversy had erupted after a banner banning non-Hindus from setting up stalls during the annual fair at the Temple, known as an epitome of religious harmony, had gone viral on social media.

Temple Management Trustee Manohar Shetty told DH: “Due to lack of space for the parking of vehicles belonging to the devotees, we decided not to auction the land for setting up stalls on the temple premises. As large number of devotees attend the temple’s annual fair, we found that the setting up of stalls was causing many inconveniences to the devotees.”

But a few volunteers have been allowing traders to set up stalls on a private land adjacent to the temple premises. They have been voluntarily handing over the money collected as rent from the stall owners to the temple, as an offering to the deity, informed Shetty and added that there was no controversy over the arrangement. Rathotsava and ‘Shayana’ rituals will be held on April 11 as part of the annual fair. It is a tradition to offer jasmine valued at lakhs to the presiding deity during the annual fair.

Hereditary Managing Trustee M Dugganna Savantha said the Temple’s age-old tradition will not be affected by the decision. Even to this day, an age-old tradition of handing ‘Gandha Prasadam’ during the Temple fair to the descendants of Bappa Beary, who played a pivotal role in the construction of Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Bappanadu continues, he added. According to the legend, Bappa beary from Ponnani, Kerala, reached Mulki after surviving a boat tragedy.

When Bappa beary was sailing through the Shambhavi river, the boat hit a ‘Pancha Linga’ underneath the water, turning the water blood-red. The Goddess appeared in Beary’s dream and ordered him to construct a temple for her in Bappanadu. Thus, the wishes of the Goddess was fulfilled accordingly.