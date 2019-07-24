No supply at fodder bank in Ajjampura

Fodder in fodder bank opened recently at Amrit Mahal Breed Conservation Centre has been exhausted. Hundreds of farmers who had arrived at the fodder bank on Wednesday had to return empty-handed.

A fodder bank officer said, “There was enough fodder at the bank. Later, farmers who had come from far away places were given 80 kg fodder. As a result, the quantity of fodder has declined.”

“Farmers who come to purchase fodder have to furnish their ration card and Aadhaar card to the veterinary doctor to avail the fodder card. By showing the fodder card, fodder can be purchased. Now, the fodder is exhausted. We have informed it to the higher authorities. Once the fodder reaches the fodder bank, we will start distributing it to the farmers,” said Animal Husbandry Department Assistant Director Dr Sidramesh.

Farmer Omkarappa said, “I rear four cows. Without rain, there is no green grass in the fields. I was not aware of the fodder bank. Now, fodder is exhausted at the bank. The officials are not providing information on when the fodder will reach the fodder bank.”

“The opening of a fodder bank is just an eyewash. Instead, the government can credit money to the account of farmers to purchase fodder at the market rate,” said Raitha Sangha state vice president M Mahesh.