There will be a disruption in water supply in Mangaluru on April 28, 8 am to April 29, 8 am.

The disruption is to facilitate the repair of 900 mm diameter pipeline that was damaged near MCF in Panambur beside the highway.

The areas to be affected are Surathkal, Panambur, Kulai, Kana, Katipalla, NITK, Sasihithlu, Kuloor, Kottara, Car Street, Kudroli, fishing harbour, Kodialbail and surrounding areas, stated a press release from MCC.