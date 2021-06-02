Nonagenarian beats Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic should not be taken lightly. However, with a positive attitude and proper treatment, one can beat the infection. One should not be afraid or come to the conclusion that death is inevitable, said S P Veerappa.

The nonagenarian is the chairman of the managing board of Murudeshwara Temple, Bemmatti, Mayamudi.

He opined that people are suffering more due to the fear of the disease.

Veerappa developed a fever a month ago and visited the hospital. As per the advice of the doctor, he underwent an RT-PCR test. After three days, the report was generated and Veerappa tested positive for Covid-19.

However, he did not panic and decided to be in home isolation. Later, his wife too was infected with Covid-19.

Veerappa instilled confidence in her and she too faced Covid-19 with confidence. Veerappa himself is suffering from asthma, diabetes and heart-related ailments and continued taking medicines as usual, along with those meant for Covid-19 infection.

Also, Veerappa was positive about his recovery and told everyone who called him that he would recover soon.

He ensured that there was proper sunlight and ventilation in the house. He consumed hot food and water. Veerappa utilised his time in good reading and meditation.

My son S V Manjunath and daughter-in-law Chandrika took care of us well, which helped in our recovery, added Veerappa.