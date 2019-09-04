Not against Lingayats, says Pejawar seer

Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swami has said that he has never challenged anyone arrogantly for a debate on Lingayat community being part of Hinduism.

In a press release, he emphasised that harmony is the only way out. “I will be cordially debating the issue with Sanehalli seer, M B Patil and Jamdar,” he said.

He stressed that he has not dared Sanehalli seer and others arrogantly for the debate. He said that he has dared Jamdar only with the intent to bring out the hidden facts.

He said he is not against the Lingayat community. “Lingayat community is sacred and I respect Basavanna. However, only with the concern of making Hinduism strong, I always endorsed the idea of Lingayat community being a part of Hindu religion,” the seer said.

He said Hinduism does not uphold the concept of religion. “Rather it is the epitome of a civilisation which it inherits from Sindh region. The term Hindu is derived from Sindhu. Hence, whoever is born in the country --- he or she ---- belongs to Hinduism,” he claimed.

The seer also elaborated on the concept of ‘Sakara’ and ‘Nirakara’, involving Lord Shiva. He said as Lingayat community worships Shiva and they are part of the Hindu religion. There is a need to live harmoniously. He narrated the similarities between ‘Saligrama’ and ‘Ishtalinga’.

The seer said that he does agree that the Lingayat community comprises different castes. Lingayat community remains an integral part of Hinduism. However, there is a need to stand united and discard unnecessary controversial debate, the seer felt.