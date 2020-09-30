Not just another brick: Art brings Mangaluru's walls to life

Mangaluru's walls are coming to life with realistic art that is dedicated not only to deliver a social message but to also paint the city in hues characteristic of its own people.

A group of five youths, Vinod Chilimbi, Pruthvi Raj, Ajeesh Sajipa, Abhijith Devadiga and Nithesh Kanyadi, under the name Pixncil, have been adorning walls of the buildings with their artwork, a style lesser known in the city but popular in foreign countries.

The sketch of a senior citizen on the sidewall of a building near Chilimbi aims to create awareness about senior citizens, Pruthvi Raj, a member of the group, told DH.

It also reads ‘It's you tomorrow’ aiming to sensitise people and make people more empathetic towards senior citizens.

"All five of us were friends studying at Mahalasa College of Visual Arts and have recently formed this group," Pruthvi said.

When we saw an empty wall of a building at Chilimbi, we didn't think much about the concept. After meeting the owner , Chandrahas, who is a senior citizen, we decided to paint the wall with his picture, to give society a message through our art," the young artist added.

Senior citizens are neglected in today’s world. It is a reminder to the people that they too will grow old after a few years, Pruthvi added.

"First, we take a good look at the wall of a building and then develop a concept which is realistic in nature after seeking permission from the owner. Area corporators and others helped us a lot in availing permissions and in lending a helping hand for acquiring paints and other materials," he said.

"This is a new style of art that is trending in Mangaluru. The art which we work around involves concept and realism,” he said.

All five members of the team work as designers and artists. They take up their wall-art projects during weekends.

"The painting at Urwa took nearly one-and-a half-day to complete. The time taken depends on the size of the wall," Pruthvi said with a smile.